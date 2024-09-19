Chennai-born singer and violinist Rini discusses bringing 'The Moon Drops India Tour' to the Chennai audience

A

Since the last tour in 2023, I have released four singles and added new material and experiences to our repertoire. Of these, the first one was Moon Thuli (moon drop) — inspired by the Latin meaning of the words which means ‘a vaporous drop shed by the moon’ (also referenced by Shakespeare in Macbeth). I use it as a metaphor for love across space and time. The phantasm element of it lends towards my entire repertoire — a dreamy groovy set with live instruments layered over spacey synths. It is also a theme for this tour’s live experience.