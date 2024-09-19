Coldplay to rock India with 'Music of the Spheres' world tour in 2025

Internationally renowned British rock band Coldplay is set to return to India as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour in 2025. Fans are thrilled as the band announced two back-to-back performances at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and January 19, 2025. This eagerly awaited return follows their unforgettable 2016 A Head Full of Dreams tour performance in India, which captivated audiences with its energetic setlist and stunning visuals.

The organisers made this announcement on Instagram and added an extra layer of excitement by hinting at a mystery guest who will join the band on stage, whose name shall be revealed shortly. Additionally, a teaser for the tour was launched, heightening anticipation among fans.

This Mumbai stop is perfectly timed with the release of Coldplay’s new album, Moon Music, which drops on October 4, 2024. Concert goers can look forward to live performances of fresh tracks from the new album alongside classics that have made Coldplay a global sensation.

Tickets for the concert are expected to go live on September 22, 2024, at 12 PM IST, exclusively on the platform.

This announcement follows Coldplay's impressive run on their ongoing world tour, which has been captivating audiences across the globe. Their performances are a dynamic fusion of cutting-edge stage setups and an immersive visual artistry—spectacular light displays and synchronised visuals, creating an experience that’s more than just a concert. Known for hits like A Sky Full of Stars and Fix You, Coldplay is expected to bring their signature high-energy performances, leaving fans in Mumbai eagerly awaiting the event.

