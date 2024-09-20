Add to your weekend bucket list this exciting jazz fest happening in Chennai

Shakti Balu of AV Trio tells us that the band will focus on Latin forms of the genre. “The covers and standards, which we are going to introduce, are mainly Bossa Nova style. It is a Latin beat, translated from Portuguese, meaning ‘relaxed style of samba.’ Derived from Brazilian samba and influenced by American jazz in the late ’50s, it was introduced to America by Joao Gilberto. Bossa Nova won the hearts of people in the US,” she shares. Matt Littlewood, who notes that jazz music has moved on since the 1950s, tells us that the performance with his quartet will have some influences from that era but will also adopt a contemporary style of jazz. “Jazz like many forms of music, is embedded into the cultures that surround them. This is what makes our music so fascinating and why we can develop unique forms of jazz anywhere in the world. Jazz in India would be one of those,” he tells us.