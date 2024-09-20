Experience Brazilian music traditions at this upcoming performance by the Hamilton De Holanda Trio in Bengaluru

Take us through what you have planned for this weekend?

The audience can expect a dynamic and energetic performance where Brazilian rhythms meet the spontaneity of jazz. I’ll be playing alongside Big Rabello and Salomão Soares and together we’ll bring to life tracks from our album Flying Chicken as well as some of my other compositions. The music is playful, full of beautiful melodies and deeply rooted in the diverse sound of Brazil. I always aim to connect emotionally with the audience, so there will be a lot of interaction, improvisation and a celebration of musical freedom.