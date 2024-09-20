Experience Brazilian music traditions at this upcoming performance by the Hamilton De Holanda Trio in Bengaluru

Hamilton De Holanda Trio, which offers a spellbinding blend of Brazilian jazz fusion, takes to the stage this weekend for a mesmerising two-night performance. The audience will experience the virtuosity of Hamilton De Holanda (10-string mandolin), Salomão Soares (keyboards and moog synthesizer) and Thiago ‘Big’ Rabello (drums). Hamilton lets us in on what he has planned for the audience this weekend.
Take us through what you have planned for this weekend?
The audience can expect a dynamic and energetic performance where Brazilian rhythms meet the spontaneity of jazz. I’ll be playing alongside Big Rabello and Salomão Soares and together we’ll bring to life tracks from our album Flying Chicken as well as some of my other compositions. The music is playful, full of beautiful melodies and deeply rooted in the diverse sound of Brazil. I always aim to connect emotionally with the audience, so there will be a lot of interaction, improvisation and a celebration of musical freedom.
Would there be any changes on the setlist?
Yes, there will be differences. While we will perfor m core tracks from Flying Chicken, I like to keep things fresh and spontaneous, so each day will have a unique setlist, with some different compositions and variations. This allows us to surprise the audience and keep the performances dynamic. I hope that my friend and amazing singer Varijashree Venugopal comes to play some music with us.
How would you describe Brazilian jazz and what sets it apart?
Brazilian jazz is a beautiful fusion of the country’s rich musical traditions — samba, choro and bossa nova — combined with the improvisational nature of jazz. What sets it apart is the rhythmic complexity, the way it swings differently and the emotional depth that comes from the melodies. It’s a music that’s full of joy, beauty and groove and it tells a story of Brazil’s cultural diversity.
How would you describe the sound of the trio?
The sound of the trio is a blend of virtuosic playing, deep rhythmic grooves and a lot of musical conversation. We each bring our own influences and together we create a sound that’s energetic and full of life, but also intimate and thoughtful. There’s a lot of improvisation, so the music is constantly evolving, but always with a strong connection to Brazilian roots.
What’s next for you following the performance here?
After the performances at Windmills, we have plans to continue touring and sharing our music with more audiences globally. We have concerts in Brazil and the US. I’m also working on new projects that will explore different collaborations and sounds. There’s always something new on the horizon and I’m excited to keep pushing boundaries in Brazilian jazz and beyond.
INR 1,500 onwards. September 21 and 22, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.
