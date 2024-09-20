Guru Randhawa and Rick Ross drop new song ‘Rich Life’ featuring DJ Shadow Dubai

The music video for Rich Life featuring Indian singer Guru Randhawa and American rapper Rick Ross, is officially out now. Produced by Gaurang Doshi and co-produced by Niti Agarwal, the track is a fusion of Indian and American musical styles, with DJ Shadow Dubai adding his signature electronic flair.
Shot in the stunning deserts of Dubai, the video perfectly complements the song’s luxurious theme. Directed by B2gether Pros and filmmaker Andrey Qval Kovalev, the music video was released under the Phoenixx Music Global platform, delivering a visually striking and sonically powerful piece.
Expressing his excitement, Guru Randhawa shared, “It’s been an incredible experience working with Rick Ross and DJ Shadow Dubai. The song is something new and exciting, and I’m thrilled that the audience can finally experience it.” Rick Ross added that the collaboration was essential in bridging cultures, offering fans a unique blend of music.
Rich Life brings together hip-hop, electronic beats, and modern Indian sounds, offering something fresh for listeners worldwide. Fans of both artists are already buzzing about this cross-genre collaboration, which promises to leave a mark on the global music scene.
The music video is now available on all major streaming platforms.