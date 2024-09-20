MC Altaf launches debut album ‘Halaat,’ a powerful journey through Dharavi’s grit & glory

Mumbai’s rap sensation MC Altaf, a pioneering figure in India's growing hip-hop scene, has released his long-awaited debut album, Halaat. This eight-track project, launched under the Gully Gang label, offers unique insights into Altaf’s journey from hardship to success, featuring collaborations with notable artistes like DIVINE, Sammohit, Loka, and Malhan Wala 59.

A product of years of experience and reflection, the album highlights MC Altaf’s signature mix of gritty beats, impactful lyrics, and sharp social commentary. It explores the harsh realities of street life, revealing the complexities of his personal experiences. Through compelling wordplay and thought-provoking stories, Altaf provides an honest look at the challenges of life as a street hustler.

At just 25 years old and raised in Dharavi, Altaf has risen to become a prominent voice in the Indian hip-hop movement. Halaat, meaning ‘condition’ or ‘state of being,’ encapsulates his transformation from one of Asia’s largest slums to the forefront of India’s hip-hop scene. The album reflects on his two-decade journey, marked by resilience and artistic growth, and serves as a tribute to his grit and ambition.

The diverse track-list features introspective verses over raw production, energetic street anthems, and trap-infused tracks, including a Gully rap anthem with his mentor DIVINE and collaborator Sammohit. The opening track, Halaat, vividly recounts his challenging teenage years spent selling newspapers to support his music passion. Other tracks like Humdard and Hood Poetry explore his family struggles and tough environment. A standout track, Chooke Dekh, encourages listeners to visualise the scars of perseverance and is accompanied by a striking music video celebrating the hip-hop culture of underground artists pursuing their dreams.

Reflecting on the album, MC Altaf says, “I’m thrilled to finally share Halaat with the world. I aimed to tell real stories from the streets, not the polished versions people often hear. This album is a true representation of my experiences. I hope it resonates with listeners and inspires them to overcome their challenges. I’m grateful to DIVINE, Sammohit, Loka, and Malhan Wala 59 for their contributions, but the core message remains: never forget your roots and keep striving.”