Vardaan Arora releases new single 'Good Things' from upcoming EP

Vardaan Arora returns to the music scene this August with the release of Good Things, the lead track from his highly anticipated four-track EP. Infused with NYC vibes, the song offers an uplifting blend of modern pop beats and deeply emotional lyrics, resonating with listeners worldwide.
The track marks a significant moment for the dynamic Indian artist, who gained recognition for his viral hit Heartbreak on the Dancefloor. This new release features a unique mix of infectious rhythms and light-hearted yet meaningful melodies, offering solace and positivity. Arora explains that the song is a ‘message of unwavering positivity’, reminding fans to hold onto hope even during uncertain times.
Produced in collaboration with Ming, the track was created remotely across continents, reflecting a seamless creative partnership despite the geographical challenges. Arora's decision to return to music after a hiatus highlights his motivation to create resonant, high-quality music. Fans can look forward to more singles, each offering a taste of his artistry's growth.