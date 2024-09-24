Renowned flautist Dr Jayaprada Ramamurthy performs in Hyderabad

While the city was alive dancing to the sounds of DJs on Ganesh Nimajjanam (visarjan), music lovers still made their way to Ravindra Bharati, where the Department of Language & Culture, Tatvaa Arts, and the Global Flute Foundation hosted the Sri Ganesh Navratri Festival. Coincidentally, it was also the birth anniversary of the legendary Carnatic musician MS Subbulakshmi.

Paying tribute to her immense contribution, the evening kicked off with a classical flute recital by Dr Jayaprada Ramamurthy, a top-grade artist and state awardee.

Blending carnatic and hindustani styles, the recital centered on Ganesha. “Though I’m exposed to both styles, I predominantly play Carnatic and blend the two,” said Dr Jayaprada. “When I first met Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia at a festival in Bangladesh, he told me, ‘You have to blend Carnatic and Hindustani like Balamurali ji (Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna), who was my mother’s guru, does’.”

She further elaborated saying, “Today’s performance is more raaga-oriented because, on an instrument like the flute, we don’t have lyrics (sahitya). So, the focus is primarily on the melodies. You may recognise certain tunes and understand the song, but even if you don’t, you can still enjoy the pure sound of the music.”

Dr Jayaprada explained that traditionally, the flute has often been seen as an accompanying instrument or part of a fusion band, but not typically a standalone instrument.

“Nowadays, you don’t see many solo flautists. Even when you do, they’re often part of a band, playing for a devotional piece, a TV show, or a dance programme, but rarely as mainstream solo artists. I’m trying to keep the tradition alive, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where I’m actively performing as a solo flautist after my gurus.”

Female solo flautists are especially rare in India, and Dr Jayaprada is striving to uphold the classical tradition, even though it isn’t always the most popular choice. “I’ve worked in the film industry, but my focus remains on keeping classical music alive. It’s not always easy or attractive to people, but tradition is tradition,” she said.

Reflecting on classical music in Hyderabad, she added, “Sadly, music and the arts have taken a backseat here. Food and drink seem to dominate. It’s a stark contrast to other cities. Take Chennai, for instance — classical music there is celebrated like a festival. Classical musicians are treated almost like film stars. Unfortunately, that’s not the case here.”

For aspiring female flautists, Dr Jayaprada advised, “They need to ask themselves why they want to pursue it. Even as a serious hobby, it requires dedication. It’s like dance — many students perform their Arangetram and then stop. Very few continue to the point of becoming teachers or performers. The same applies to the flute. Even if you have other commitments, you need to keep the passion alive.”

(Written by Vennapusala Ramya)