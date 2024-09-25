Ali Fazal to star in Vishal Mishra’s upcoming music video ‘Aaj Bhi 2’

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has thrilled his fans by announcing his involvement in Aaj Bhi 2, the follow-up to Vishal Mishra's widely-loved track Aaj Bhi. The original music video, featuring Ali and Surbhi Jyoti, was a major hit with audiences, cementing its place as a fan favourite. Released on YouTube, the first track has garnered over 150 million views, and the emotional ballad continues to resonate with listeners.
The soulful melody, powerful lyrics, and Ali’s moving on-screen presence turned Aaj Bhi into a viral sensation. With the music’s lasting impact, it was only a matter of time before the duo teamed up for a second chapter. Speaking about the project, the actor expressed his excitement, saying, “The first chapter of Aaj Bhi holds a special place in my heart, and seeing how deeply people connected with it was overwhelming. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter of this beautiful journey.”
The combination of Vishal’s stirring vocals and Ali’s expressive acting was a winning formula, and expectations are high for this new collaboration. While the release date for Aaj Bhi 2 has not been officially announced, the buzz around the music video continues to grow, with both the actor and the composer teasing fans about what's to come.