Lady Gaga unveils new album to complement 'Joker: Folie et Deux'

Lady Gaga is ready to transport us to a sonic wonderland! Not one, but two of her albums are on their way to satisfy our musical cravings. And the best part? One of them will be a companion album to the highly anticipated film, Joker: Folie et Deux.

As per a popular media source, Harlequin, the companion album to Joker: Folie et Deux, will have 13-tracks and is set to be released on September 27th, and it's sure to leave you wanting more. Gaga's powerful vocals and the film's dark, twisted atmosphere are the perfect match.

But wait, there's more! The singer is also treating us to her highly anticipated seventh studio album. While details are still under wraps, we know that Gaga has been hard at work in the studio for months, crafting something truly special.

This album, often referred to as LG7, is expected to be a genre-bending masterpiece that showcases Gaga's incredible range and creativity. From catchy pop anthems to soulful ballads, we can't wait to hear what she has in store.