Kshitij Anand’s new love anthem ‘Ranjhana’ captures love in its purest form

Singer Kshitij Anand is back with a soulful melody that will sweep you off your feet. His latest love anthem, Ranjhana, an enchanting track, captures the magic of love in its purest form, making it a perfect dedication to that special someone.

Following the massive success of Tum Se Mila, Ranjhana is Kshitij’s second original composition, further showcasing his talent as a singer and songwriter. His Hindi renditions of popular tracks like Until I Found You and Perfect had already won hearts, but it's his original releases that truly set him apart and solidify his place in the music industry.

Talking about Ranjhana, Kshitij says, "This song blends contemporary and traditional sounds to create a vibe that’s both timeless and fresh. It’s all about expressing that deep, unspoken connection between two people. The making of this track was a heartfelt process, and I wanted the genre to reflect the kind of love that feels eternal, yet new with each passing moment."

With its soothing melody and touching lyrics, Ranjhana promises to be a soundtrack for lovers everywhere. Whether you’re falling in love for the first time or rekindling an old flame, this song will strike a chord with your heart. Now streaming on all platforms, Ranjhana is a must-add to your playlist, making it the perfect backdrop to your most cherished moments!

The young music sensation, whose rendition of Afreen Afreen received much popularity after Sonakshi Sinha paired it with her wedding photos, Kshitij is an architect by profession, seamlessly balancing his artistic pursuits with the structured realm of design.