The first edition of Brillante Piano Festival in Bengaluru takes place this weekend

Lydian Nadhaswaram

Hailing from Chennai, Lydian started performing on the drums at the age of two and by eight, he taught himself to play the piano. He is a student of Augustine Paul, the music director of the century-old Madras Musical Association Choir. He is set to make his debut as a film composer with the Malayalam-language fantasy film Barroz.

What have you planned for your performance at the upcoming Brillante Piano Festival?

For the festival, I’ll be performing a blend of western classical and jazz as a solo piece. To close, my sister and I will present a classical fusion piece, creating a unique blend of styles that showcases our synergy and love for fusion music.

What made you choose the piano over other instruments?

The piano has always been a special instrument for me. It allows me to express a wide range of emotions and styles with versatility and depth. From the precision of classical music to the improvisational freedom of jazz — the piano feels like an extension of my voice, making it a natural choice for performances like this.

What can we expect from you next? Are you working on any new pieces?

I’m currently working on an Indian Fusion album Celestials, where I’m collaborating with legendary Grammy-winning musicians to create something truly special. Additionally, my sister and I am working on an epic Tamil project, Thirukkural 1330, which involves collaborating with 1,000 singers from around the world. Both projects are very close to my heart and represent exciting new directions in my musical journey