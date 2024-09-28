The first edition of Brillante Piano Festival in Bengaluru takes place this weekend

The piano is one of the most sought-after musical instruments. It has a wider range of notes, frequencies and volumes than other instruments and can be used to play many different styles of music, including classical, jazz, rock, country, folk, pop, soul, gospel and hip-hop. It is also a perfect accompaniment for a soloist. These are just some of the qualities that make this instrument unique. To further present the qualities of this instrument and the brilliance of the people who play it, Brillante Piano Festival is all set to make its Bengaluru debut, this weekend. This multi-genre piano festival with its roots in Nagaland has evolved into a nationwide music movement, steadfast in its mission to spotlight and celebrate the richness of musical expression within the community. The festival features performances by renowned musicians from across the globe and we bring you insights from three of them to uncover what they have planned for the festival.
Lydian Nadhaswaram
Hailing from Chennai, Lydian started performing on the drums at the age of two and by eight, he taught himself to play the piano. He is a student of Augustine Paul, the music director of the century-old Madras Musical Association Choir. He is set to make his debut as a film composer with the Malayalam-language fantasy film Barroz.
What have you planned for your performance at the upcoming Brillante Piano Festival?
For the festival, I’ll be performing a blend of western classical and jazz as a solo piece. To close, my sister and I will present a classical fusion piece, creating a unique blend of styles that showcases our synergy and love for fusion music.
What made you choose the piano over other instruments?
The piano has always been a special instrument for me. It allows me to express a wide range of emotions and styles with versatility and depth. From the precision of classical music to the improvisational freedom of jazz — the piano feels like an extension of my voice, making it a natural choice for performances like this.
What can we expect from you next? Are you working on any new pieces?
I’m currently working on an Indian Fusion album Celestials, where I’m collaborating with legendary Grammy-winning musicians to create something truly special. Additionally, my sister and I am working on an epic Tamil project, Thirukkural 1330, which involves collaborating with 1,000 singers from around the world. Both projects are very close to my heart and represent exciting new directions in my musical journey
Aman Mahajan
This Bengaluru-based pianist and composer is most recognised for his crossover solo and collaborative work. He believes in improvisational music as a medium of interaction, expression and exchange. His music arises through a synthesis of approaches, drawing inspiration from a rich tapestry of traditional and contemporary forms.
What can the audience expect from you at the festival?
I’ll be playing a few pieces from Refuge, my first album, which explores ideas of home and pays homage to inward journeys.
What made you choose the piano?
I always wanted to be a drummer! I’m also drawn to melodic expression and experimenting with harmony. The piano is the only instrument which really allows me to live in these three roles simultaneously and to this extent.
What’s next for you?
I have started work on my next album which will be out in 2025. It is themed around mental and emotional wellness.
Marouan Benabdallah
One of the leading representatives of Morocco in the international concert stage, Marouan has a musical heritage deeply rooted in the Hungarian tradition. He received his formal training at the Béla Bartók Conservatory and the Franz Liszt Academy in Budapest, Hungary. He first attracted international attention in 2003, following his triumphs at the Hungarian Radio Piano Competition and the Andorra Grand Prize.
What would you be performing at the festival?
I am planning to present a varied programme, including Spanish Dances by the Spanish composer Enrique Granados and the Second Hungarian Rhapsody by the Hungarian composer Franz Liszt.
Why did you choose the piano over other instruments?
It was never really a question. We had a piano at home and my mother gave piano lessons, so I was drawn to the instrument from my earliest childhood. I never considered any other instrument.
What can we expect from you next?
I am always working on new pieces! Exactly 10 years ago, I initiated the Arabæsque Music Project, dedicated to researching Arab composers of western classical music. This ongoing research has led to the discovery of a vast body of work composed by over 130 composers from various countries, regions and communities across the Arab world. The project is unique and has received tremendous success with audiences globally.
INR 499 onwards. September 28 and 29, 10 am onwards. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.
