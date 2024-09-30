Shillong Chamber Choir joins Alan Walker on stage in Shillong at Walker World tour

"What a thrill it was to have shared the stage and music with one of the world’s biggest contemporary musical names - Alan Walker, and that too in our very own Shillong. When we heard the collaboration was becoming a reality, where we were to do a live collaboration on his latest single called Children Of The Sun which featured Pritam and Vishal Mishra, the days that followed went by in a blur. Starting from our teams being in touch with one another, to our Riewbankit and Iba tirelessly writing the vocal arrangements for our rendition, to hearing Alan loving our version, to working with the wonderful kids (youngest of which was 5), to the rehearsals and finally to have been welcomed on stage to such a big cheer in front of ten thousand people was all such a buzz and an exhilaration," says choir member William Richmond Basaiawmoit.

"We’d say it truly was an honour to have been the only guest artistes on Alan Walker's set and to have represented our people and region on a version of his latest single, led it from being a show with so much energy and joy to us being grateful and emotional for such a unique opportunity," added the rest of the choir.