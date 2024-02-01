Alternative band Minaxi releases their latest track, Tu

Brooklyn alternative band Minaxi, whose roots stretch a few thousand miles into Nallasopara, a bustling town on the outskirts of Mumbai, has unveiled their latest track, Tu (Sufi Rock Version), featuring the tabla talents of Milan Ganatra. This release is part of their upcoming album, The Reverberating Sound of An Absent Metropolis, a compilation of eight songs delving into the ruins of a civilization haunted by the ghosts of its vibrant past. The album intricately weaves a narrative that simultaneously exposes the dark side of humanity and celebrates the enduring resilience of the human spirit.

Shrenik Ganatra, a member of the band, shares insight into Tu, describing it as a song exploring the existential dance of life and death, breathing life into the transient nature of our existence. "It's a poetic melody that urges us to tell our truth, live it, love it, and devour the gift of life, for in the face of mortality, 'you' are the eternal heartbeat that resonates through the echoes of love and loss.”

Minaxi, known for their self-released studio albums like Khwab (2020) and Lazuleen (2022), along with EPs such as Zidd (2019) and Sialia (2021), embodies a true DIY spirit. With Steve Carlin on drums, Thomas Herndon on bass, Liam Christian on guitar and vocals, and Shrenik Ganatra on guitar and vocals, the band's music is largely self-recorded and produced.

The Reverberating Sound of an Absent Metropolis is set for self-release on March 1.