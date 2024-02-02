Justin Bieber shares footage from recording studio, hints at new music

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber seems to be getting ready with new music. Photos shared on Instagram by the pop star, 29, this week have his supporters wondering if he could be teasing a new project. In two separate carousels, the Never Say Never singer shared content of himself in the studio and rehearsing on a microphone with bandmates, reports a news publication.

“Justin's back”, Instagram’s social media account commented on one set of photos. On both posts, fans asked if Justing was warming up for a Super Bowl performance — a theory not out of left field, as his mentor and collaborator Usher is the scheduled halftime performer.

Before this week, the singer had seemingly been focusing on endeavours outside of the music world such as his recent Drew House and Adidas collaboration for this year’s NHL All-Star jerseys.

Drew House was co-founded by Justing and he owns the fashion brand with his friend Ryan Good. Before that deal, the Grammy winner had taken time away from social media. He returned from his three-month hiatus in August with a sweet photo of himself, wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber and the couple's niece Iris, who is the daughter of Hailey's sister, Alaia Baldwin.

If his studio posts from this week are an indication of his musical return, it will be long-awaited. Following a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis in June 2022, he postponed several dates on his Justice World Tour, then cancelled all of his remaining shows to focus on his health.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed”, Justin wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram Story in September 2022. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”

