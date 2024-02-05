Grammy Awards 2024: Billie Eilish goes 'wow, oh my god' as she wins for Barbie's 'What Was I Made For'

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, who earlier gave a scintillating performance on the song What Was I Made For? from the blockbuster film Barbie, bagged the Song Of The Year award for the same song at the ongoing 66th edition of the Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy took to its official handle on micro-blogging site X and congratulated the winner. They wrote: “Congrats Song Of The Year winner - "What Was I Made For?" @BillieEilish & @FINNEAS #GRAMMYs.”

Upon receiving the award, Billie said, "Wow, oops, yikes, oh my god. Damn that’s stupid!” and applauded her fellow nominees. She added, "incredible people, incredible artistes, and incredible music."

She edged out fellow nominees like Dua Lipa, Jon Batiste, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift in the Song of the Year category. During her acceptance speech, Billie said, "Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year."

Also Read: "Success and failure are all only about your perspective," says Billie Eilish

Billie has been nominated in six categories at the ongoing awards ceremony. Eilish is competing in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Music Video for What Was I Made For? and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Never Felt So Alone.

Earlier during the ceremony, the sibling duo set the stage on fire with their performance of What Was I Made For?

Also Read: Billie Eilish talks about the dark side of being a celebrity

Billie, who was accompanied by her brother on piano, was clad in a green plaid coat, a green dress and a pink head scarf for her performance. She sang while seated on a stool, and also donned dramatic black sunglasses for the performance. She took the glasses off mid-way during her performance of the song. After her performance, the singer received a standing ovation from the crowd owing to her moving performance.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artistes are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show's host.