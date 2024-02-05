Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift bags Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’, announces next album 

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who has unleashed a storm with her Eras tour, was feted with the honour of Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights at the ongoing edition of the Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy took to its official handle on micro-blogging site X and congratulated the winner. They wrote, “Congrats Best Pop Vocal Album winner - 'Midnights' @TaylorSwift13 #GRAMMYs”.

Taylor beat her fellow nominees Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo in the Best Pop Vocal Album category. Midnights is the tenth studio album by Taylor. The singer conceived it as a concept album about nocturnal ruminations inspired by her sleepless nights.

The autobiographical songwriting explores regrets, self-critique, fantasies, heartbreak and infatuation, using confessional yet cryptic lyrics that allude to her personal life and public image. The 66th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show's host.

Meanwhile, the singer also announced her next studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, during her acceptance speech. She said, “Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” adding, “So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

A post on Taylor’s Instagram immediately went live, revealing what appears to be the album’s artwork,

