Grammy-nominated American DJ Marshmello set to headline Sunburn Holi Tour

One of Asia’s largest dance music festivals, Sunburn will be hosting American electronic music heavyweight Marshmello for their Holi celebration event series. Marshmello will begin his India tour in Bengaluru on March 22, followed by New Delhi on March 23, Mumbai on March 24 and finally ending it in Pune on March 25. Music aficionados of Marshmello will be able to witness some of the DJ’s best hits like Happier, Alone, Friends, Blocks, Wolves, Find Me and Silence among others.

Also read: Killer Mike speaks up after being handcuffed and questioned by police at 2024 Grammys

Opening about his return to India, Marshmello states, “I'm excited to be returning once again to India and this time for the special festival of Holi. The energy and passion of the Indian audience is something that holds a very special place and I can't wait to be back!”

Also read: 'It's only upwards from here,' says Ricky Kej as India shines at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Marshmello becomes the next big name to perform at Sunburn’s Holi events following the likes of DJ Snake, Kshmr, Nucleya, Ritviz and Vini Vici.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so