Babul Supriyo on the Lo-Fi mix of Khoya Khoya Chand

For those 80s or 90s-born kids, Babul Supriyo and Alka Yagnik sung Khoya Khoya Chand was a love anthem for years to come. Cut to 2024, those teens, young adults of the 1990s, still smile reminiscing their favourite moments as they listen to this song. As the song turns 25, singer-actor-politician Babul Supriyo chooses to sing this song again, but with a newer musical arrangement, a LoFi mix. Crafted by the musical genius duo Sajid-Wajid, and adorned with poetic verses by Sameer, while the original rendition transports listeners to a world of ethereal melodies, the Lofi Mix, meticulously curated by Abhimanyu and Pragya, adds a unique dimension to the classic, infusing it with a contemporary and laid-back vibe. We spoke to Babul to know more about the song and what he feels about LoFi mixes in general. Excerpts:

This is an iconic love song. Why did you choose this particular song for a Lo-Fi version?

Oh, of course. I’m sure the 90s-born people still have a lot of memories attached to this song. It was basically Kumar Taurani’s idea of recreating this song. Abhimanyu and Pragya have done a great job. They did not try to distort the song in any way. The original song is very soft and melodious. Keeping the melody intact, the arrangement is new, and I have thoroughly enjoyed working on this. I mean even the present generations should listen to cult songs like these. So, it’s that old song, in a new bottle. This song also has a Bengali version Bolo Na Shey Tumi written by Srijato.

How excited are you about the track?

I am super excited because this song has always been very close to my heart. Not only did it receive great reviews when it was released, but in every musical event that I have performed, this song has always been on my list.

What’s your idea about the concept of Lo-Fi in general?

It is a very relative thing I would say. Like every other thing, some may like it, some may not. But there’s no harm in experimenting, and I liked the outcome of this song that we did.

I think Lo-Fi or not, non-film songs deserve more listeners, just the way it was during the 1990s. So many popular singers and indie tracks, not only become more popular than the film songs but are still listened to.

What’s keeping you busy otherwise in your singing realm?

You’ll probably get to see me on the screens sometime soon. Plus, I have my ministry to handle, but I’m grateful to Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal for giving me that freedom to work on my art.