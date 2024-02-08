Varkala’s Alboe By The Beach cancelled [DEETS]

The first edition of Alboe By The Beach has been cancelled a day before it was scheduled to begin. The festival, which was supposed to take place in Varkala, Kerala had several star performers like Arivu, Brodha V, HanuMankind, Pineapple Express and Taba Chake among others.

The organisers of the three-day-long music festival have promised a refund for the tickets and also released a statement on Instagram which reads, “We are absolutely devastated to announce that Alboe By The Beach scheduled to happen on 9,10 & 11 Feb is currently cancelled due to circumstances which are beyond our control. All tickets will be refunded shortly. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming dates.”

