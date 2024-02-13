 Circle Goa to host Nariyal Paani evenings with Susmit Sen, Tipriti and Valerie

Circle Goa, the vibrant hub of music and culture, is gearing up to host another spectacular event — the Nariyal Paani Evenings. This musical extravaganza promises to be an enchanting fusion of talent, featuring iconic artists such as Susmit Sen, Tipriti, and Valerie, at Circle Goa in Anjuna. Music enthusiasts can expect a night filled with soulful melodies and unheard-of sounds, creating magic that resonates with the soul.

The event is scheduled to take place on February, 17 at 7 PM at Circle Goa. The stellar lineup includes musical geniuses like Mama Tips & The Goa Cats featuring Tipriti of Soulmates band and Susmit Sen Trio from the iconic band Indian Ocean.

One of the main attractions of the event is the presence of Valerie, also known as Selectress Iriela, who is on her healing world tour. Valerie is a DJ, producer, and futurist hailing from Boston and New York. She is committed to uniting people through the revolutionary force of music.

Circle Goa is a well-known venue located in Anjuna, Goa. It is known for organizing immersive experiences that blend music, culture, and creativity. The venue has become a popular destination for music enthusiasts who are looking for unique and unforgettable events.

Nariyal Paani is a platform dedicated to promoting diverse musical talents and creating unforgettable experiences. The platform was founded by Tanvi Gupta and Ayudh Roy to bring together artists from various genres to create magical moments for audiences across the globe.



