Rapper Badshah to debut at Untold; becomes first-ever Indian artist to perform at the Dubai Festival 

Untold, which is known to be one of the biggest music festivals globally, is all set to make its debut in the Middle East. This highly anticipated festival, known as 'Dubai's first mega festival', will be hosted from February 15-18 at Expo City Dubai.

Badshah, one of the top Indian rap sensations, is set to make history by becoming the first-ever Indian-origin hip-hop artist to perform as a headlining act on the main stage at Untold. This festival is recognized as one of the top six festivals in the world and the third-largest festival in Europe. This is an unprecedented achievement for an Indian artist and a proud moment for the Indian music industry.

A 38-year-old music sensation will be joining an already impressive lineup of headlining talent. The lineup includes renowned artists such as Armin van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, Don Diablo, Ellie Goulding, Hardwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Tiësto, G-Eazy, PSY, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Paul Kalkbrenner, and Timmy Trumpet.

Renowned music luminaries such as Hot Since 82, Mahmut Orhan, Luciano, Sven Väth, Dubfire, Kasia, Arapu, Cezar, PAAX (Tulum), Nicole Moudaber or Shimza, House Of Yanos, Persic, Andy C, Chase & Status, Masego and Freddie Gibbs, among others, are slated to grace the other stages at Untold Dubai.

“I’m thrilled to be performing alongside some stellar acts at Untold Dubai. Looking forward to taking India to the world!” said Badshah.



To launch the inaugural chapter, the Untold team partnered up with Armin van Buuren at Burj Khalifa for not one but two world records: the highest performance on the tallest building on the planet and the largest LED screen used for a show.

The momentous event will transform Expo City Dubai into a musical wonderland spread over 170,000 square meters. More than 70,000 attendees per day will revel in the magic of Untold, which annually hosts its dazzling flagship festival in Romania. Beyond the music, festival-goers can indulge in a myriad of activities, from fashion villages brimming with creative designers to gastronomic delights from over 40 culinary vendors

The festival will present a lineup of over 100 artists across five electrifying stages offering an eclectic fusion of musical genres across four days. Each stage will present a distinct musical odyssey, from the Main Stage hosting global superstars to the Galaxy Stage hosting house and techno trailblazers.

The Alchemy Stage will beckon with its eclectic blend of dubstep, drum & bass, rap, trap, hip-hop, and urban music while the Time Stage will offer an immersive journey through space and time. For those seeking a nostalgic escape, the Retro Fashion Stage will present a trip down memory lane with retro pop, rock and disco classics.

