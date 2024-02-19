Shaan unveils his new single, Baatein, a timeless ode to love, traversing boundaries of time and place. A collaborative endeavour with the lyricist and composer of the song Prashant Ingole. The song, directed by Aziz Zee, the song features Vikas Verma and Vinita Bhatia.

This melodious masterpiece strikes a chord with audiences far and wide. It serves as a testament to their shared vision: creating melodies that stir memories and ignite inspiration. Speaking about the song, Shaan says, "Baatein stands as a timeless homage to love, transcending the confines of time and space. Crafted by the brilliant lyricist and dear friend, Prashant Ingole, this project fills me with pure joy."

Talking about the song composer and lyricist, Prashant says, "Baatein is a very normal song which was converted from a deep conversation with someone special. Most of the times the most beautiful things happen when you don't know they are happening. That's what Baatein is. The whole lyrics are nothing but a narrative of me talking with someone and how I felt lost in the dream world. And Shaan took it to another level of madness with his magical voice."

Shaan, celebrated for his iconic voice and timeless contributions, pushes musical boundaries with Baatein, connecting deeply with audiences. Paired with Prashant Ingole's poetic brilliance, it's a testament to their creative synergy.

Prashant Ingole, renowned for his lyrical genius, like Malhari from Bajirao Mastani and Pal from Jalebi to name a few, join forces with Shaan to elevate their collaboration to new heights, delivering a transcendent musical experience.

The music video is be a visual treat, complementing Shaan's captivating vocals and the song's evocative lyrics. Baatein is a must-listen for those who appreciate finely crafted music, offering a harmonious blend of melody and emotion.