Folk rock band Swarathma releases new single, Raushan

Cult favourite folk rockers Swarathma have released their first single of the year, Raushan. The track has been highly anticipated not only on indie music calendars but also by mainstream platforms. Over two decades, Swarathma has released three acclaimed albums, namely their eponymous debut LP (2009), Topiwalleh (2012) and Raah-e-Fakira (2018). Swarathma occupies an unparalleled spot as native music legends. They’re best known for their songs Pyaasi, Kaash, Naane Daari and Mushkil Mein Jeena. The band kicks off an exciting lead-up to their upcoming fourth album with Raushan. Listeners can expect surprises along the way in addition to more singles.

On their latest anthem Raushan, mellow guitar melodies and ambient percussion envelop an energy release on Raushan. The track brims with the feelings of being lit up, elevated and liberated. The haunting violin notes too meld with the raw, bold vocals to render something special on Raushan. The lyrics by Puneet Sharma additionally bring a poetic touch to the single. The track’s artwork has grabbed eyeballs for depicting a woman levitating in the air under the influence of a lightning bolt. Band members of Swarathma explain that the cover and the thought behind the song is about a human being soaring away from the mundane and into a space that lights them up.

Swarathma's impact on the Indian music scene cannot be understated. After a landmark performance at the Mahindra Independence Rock Festival, the band has been teasing new music. Their upcoming fourth album is strengthened by an unmatched legacy of unwavering commitment to artistic exploration and excellence. The unique attribute of the band is the ability to create crossover music as well as defining pop culture moments. The last six months have seen the band headline the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, feature as well as create a major collaboration in India’s first-ever OTT folk music docuseries Equals and make headlines as the first live performance in India to make a song on the spot using AI with ChatGPT.

The folk rock band has toured nationally and globally. For almost 20 years now, their art has exuded excitement, innovation and freshness while remaining deeply rooted in its Indian heritage. With their ability to connect with the masses and vocalise heartfelt sentiments, Swarathma continues to inspire generations as they redefine the boundaries of contemporary Indian music.