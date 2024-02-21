Ridi Oswal on her Indian debut, Guilty Feet

Indo-European singer songwriter Ridi Oswal has unveiled her latest single Guilty Feet recently. The song represents another landmark in Ridi’s continuously evolving career, showcasing her unique ability to blend diverse cultural influences in her music. “Music has been an integral part of my life from a young age, influenced by both Indian and Western musical traditions,” says Ridi. We spoke to her to know about her musical journey and her new single.

Tell us a little about your musical journey. How did music happen to you?

My musical journey commenced at the tender age of 8 when I immersed myself in the worlds of jazz and opera at a New York music academy. At 14, I took my first steps into the professional scene, encountering experiences with agents that, honestly, I'd rather forget. The significance of music became even more apparent as I navigated through the loss of friends and loved ones during my formative years. In those challenging times, it became a steadfast companion, providing solace and a unique form of connection. My aspiration has always been to create that same meaningful connection for others through my music, a journey of exploration as I delve into different musical pieces while continuing to discover more about myself. Currently, my path has led me to pursue a degree in chemical engineering in London. Remarkably, education seamlessly intertwines with my passion for music, creating a good mix that forms the narrative of my life.

Guilty Feet was your Indian debut. What took you so long to make an Indian debut?

My Indian debut was a heartfelt homecoming. I've been meticulously cultivating my musical style, weaving together the rich tapestry of Indian and Western elements to create something authentically mine. While deeply passionate about my music, I am also a student currently immersed in chemical engineering, striking a balance between academics and personal pursuits. The delay in making my Indian debut was a deliberate choice, allowing me the necessary time to refine my craft and discover more about myself through diverse musical experiences. Along this path, I released my first single, Top Guy, at the age of 17, a milestone that solidified my conviction that music was indeed my true path. My love for music has deep roots, nurtured by listening to Indian tunes from the 1980s and 1990s from a young age. Additionally, my years spent in Switzerland introduced me to the captivating world of French music, contributing to the profound resonance found in my fusion music.

Now, having honed my unique fusion, I felt truly ready to share it with the Indian audience, as their appreciation holds a special place in my heart and identity.

What went into creating this song?

Creating Guilty Feet was an incredible journey fueled by passion, creativity, and a deep exploration of musical fusion. This single holds a special place in my heart as it seamlessly weaves together themes of self-love, expression of unapologetic desires, and a longing for unique affection. The musical landscape of Guilty Feet is a blend of the rich tapestry of Indian rhythm with global influences.

In crafting this piece, I meticulously integrated classical Indian instruments like tabla and dholak with contemporary bass beats, crafting an enchanting auditory experience. The tabla takes center stage throughout the song, with a bridge introducing a rap element inspired by dynamic artists such as MIA and Katy Perry. The second verse welcomes the soulful sounds of the sitar, and the post-bridge section features the electric guitar, infusing a pop-rock essence. The real trumpet, accompanying the entire ensemble, elevates the track to new heights.

The music video, a visual counterpart to the song, expertly narrates the core of Guilty Feet through dynamic imagery and storytelling. It's a creative exploration of self-acceptance and empowerment, reflecting my artistic vision. This journey explores and respects the intricacies of traditional and contemporary elements, much like unlocking a door that welcomes everyone, irrespective of their background. 'Guilty Feet' is about embracing one's true self and cultivating self-love without feeling ashamed. It is crafted with a special dedication to all young girls/women who might feel hesitant about expressing certain desires and aspects of themselves—reminding them that there is no shame in embracing who they are. Every woman deserves to feel beautiful and confident in her own skin.

Guilty Feet poster

Which musical genres attract you the most?

I am deeply attracted to fusion music, which mirrors my dual cultural identity. The blending of Eastern and Western music, the marriage of traditional Indian sounds with modern beats, speaks to my soul. While I find beauty in diverse genres, it's in fusion where I truly find my voice. My songs become a dialogue between these two parts, forming a universal language that resonates with people, regardless of their background. This musical journey has taught me the enduring truth that, amidst life's twists and turns, our roots remain unwavering. It emphasises the significance of staying anchored to our heritage. Growing up, I grappled with stereotypes and teasing about our Indian culture, from food to smells, creating a desire to conceal my true self. Now, I wholeheartedly embrace the richness of our culture, aspiring to share its vibrant hues through my music.

What is success for you? Are you content with whatever you have achieved till now?

Success, for me, is all about meaningful connections through music. It's about bringing people together and empowering them. I'm happy with what I've achieved so far, but I believe in always trying new things and pushing my limits. My big goal is to keep challenging myself and inspiring other young musicians to be brave and creative. I want to leave a mark on the music world and be part of an industry that's always open to fresh ideas.

Upcoming projects.

I'm really pumped about what's next. After Guilty Feet, I'm working on new singles like Let You Close and Love Me Till You Lose Me, each with its own unique fusion twist. These projects show my ongoing musical journey and commitment to pushing creative boundaries. I also plan to try new styles and team up with other artistes.