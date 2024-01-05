Get ready for Bollywood tunes, sufi melodies, soul-stirring qawwali, laughter, and more at Paigah Palace

Hyderabad, a captivating fusion of cultures, resonates with a vibrant historical legacy and distinctive architecture. Rooted in its Nizami past, known for opulence and grandeur, the city’s cultural tapestry is evident in the way people communicate, their culinary preferences, and their appreciation for various art forms. The presence of magnificent palaces stands as a testament to the city’s regal history. Renowned food enthusiast Shoeb Khan, in collaboration with the Hyderabad Arts & Culture Community (HACC), is coming up with a splendid event. This cultural extravaganza promises music, delectable Hyderabadi cuisine, and complete entertainment at the historic Paigah Palace.

Envision a delightful experience — immersing yourself in live music, and relishing authentic Hyderabadi delicacies, all while the winter breeze tenderly caresses you, as you spend time with your loved ones. Shoeb, tells us, “We want people to embark on a delightful journey at the event. Attendees will have the chance to bask in the warmth of a bonfire, relish delightful local treats, and soak in the vibrancy of art performances. In my knowledge, such events are quite rare in the city, making this a unique experience for the residents.”

Renowned stand-up comedian from Bhopal, Haseeb Khan, is set to grace the stage for an entertaining performance during the event. While interacting with us, he says, “For the first time in Hyderabad, I’ll be performing a mixed set, that will include some old jokes and new ones. This public show holds a special significance as it differs from my usual solo performances, and I am genuinely excited to be a part of this event.”

Another local artiste, a professional qawwali singer, Shujath Niyazi, will captivate the audience with his mesmerising voice. His performance promises to showcase popular numbers by music legendary, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, some sufi numbers along with other soul-stirring ghazals. “Starting with Allah Hu Allah Hu, I’ll go on to present Dama Dam Mast Qalandar, Mere Rashke Qamar and many others. It’s heartening to witness the enthusiasm of the younger generation towards the art form — qawwali these days,” Shujath adds.

Prepare for an exhilarating performance by Goonj The Band, a local live music band known for their captivating renditions of popular Bollywood and Punjabi songs. Founders of the band, Shivam Sharma (lead vocalist) and Deepak Einstein Billa (lead guitarist) tell us, “We will perform soulful mashups of Atif Aslam’s hits, timeless numbers from Lucky Ali, including O Sanam and Q Chalti Hai Pawan. The audience will also be treated to Arijit Singh’s chart-toppers like Apna Banale Piya and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among others”. To complement the ambience, the band will also render songs that feature a harmonious fusion of sufi and Bollywood music, such as Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave and Pi Lu. So, without much ado, prepare yourself to indulge in the allure of music, delectable cuisine, and much more and have a gala time at the event.

Rs 999. January 13, 7 pm to 12 am.

Paigah Palace, Begumpet.