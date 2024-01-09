Legendary musician Ustad Rashid Khan passes away

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passed away this afternoon at 3.45 pm at a Kolkata hospital. The health condition of the musician, who has been undergoing treatment at a city hospital for prostate cancer, deteriorated after he suffered a cerebral attack last month and since then he has been on ventilation at the ICU and was on oxygen support.

Here is the last video from Ustad Rashid Khan instagram's:



Khan, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

Khan is survived by his wife and children.