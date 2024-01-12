Chanteur Raman Sharma strikes the right chords with his latest single ‘Falling Again’

In the world of music, where every note competes for the spotlight, Raman Sharma, the 18-year-old singing sensation, brings a breath of fresh air with his latest single, Falling Again. This vibrant track captures the essence of carefree love, reminding us all that, amidst the hustle, what we truly need is a bit of love. The song, written in English and Hindi, describes the cute and awkward moments of feeling unsure and the magical mysteries in a new relationship. But most importantly, it’s about opening up to love again after keeping your heart closed for a long time. The song is also a part of Raman’s three-track EP titled December, a musical exploration where his single Jadui Pari took the longest to complete, showcasing Raman’s dedication to crafting a harmonious blend of musical elements with lyrical depth. We catch up with the artiste to get an insight into his musical journey and his latest single.

Can you tell us more about your latest single Falling Again? How has the song been received?

Falling Again is a song that encapsulates free-spirited and carefree love. In a world where everyone is competing to be the best, what we really need is a bit of love. The song has received an overwhelmingly positive response. It’s gratifying to see fans connect with the tune’s carefree and heartfelt vibes. One comment that stood out to me was a fan saying, “This song feels like having your first crush and the delusions that follow.” That truly captures the essence of what I intended for this track.

What was the inspiration behind the single?

The inspiration behind Falling Again was to create a song that celebrates love in its purest form, free from judgments and constraints. It’s about the liberating feeling of falling in love, expressed through a blend of Hindi and English lyrics.

The song is part of your three-track EP titled December. Tell us about the idea behind the music video for Falling Again? Do you enjoy being in front of the camera?

The idea was to capture the spontaneity and vibrancy of life when you’re in love. Where, despite everything going wrong, love is what uplifts you, even if it’s silly. I do enjoy being in front of the camera as it allows me to visually express the emotions of my music. I basically want to make people feel what I feel.

Tell us about your musical journey?

My journey began at a young age, influenced by various genres and driven by a passion for storytelling through music. My mother was the one who introduced me and my older brother Soham to musical instruments and singing classes. Although what really changed things for me was songwriting. Ever since I wrote my first song, I’ve been on a mission to make them and share what I feel with the world. It’s been an exhilarating ride, filled with learning and growing as an artiste.

Can you tell us what’s next for you following the EP release? What plans do you have for 2024?

Post the release of December, I plan to continue creating and exploring new musical territories. I feel like I’ve still not figured out my sound yet. After I do, I’m looking forward to collaborating with other artistes, experimenting with different genres and embarking on a tour to connect with fans all over India and globally.

Falling Again is streaming on all major audio platforms.

