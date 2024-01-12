Siddhant Bhosle’s song Jaan Leva talks of long lost love!

Jaan Leva, a heartbreak-themed pop song sung and composed by Siddhant Bhosle, expresses the inner turmoil of being unable to let go of past love. The lyrics hauntingly portray the lingering pain of memories that can last long after a relationship has ended. Siddhant's silky vocals flowing with an R&B infused instrumental pop vibe seamlessly brings the listener into a dreamy state.

With this release, 29-yr-old-artiste Siddhant Bhosale marks his name amongst those to watch out for in the independent music circuit. Hailing from a family of artistes, Bhosle is a true experimentalist at heart, revising global pop with Indian influences. Moulding his various influences into a unique style of writing, he says, “I’ve always tried to stay honest to my Indian roots, and with that, find a way to share my story as well as my love for pop songs.”

With over 12 million streams on his independent releases in the last 2 years since his debut, Siddhant continues to emerge as one of the most promising singer-songwriters in the country. His debut single, Din Aur Raatein' (2020) is an intimate record that resonated with a wide audience and landed on various charts and music aficionados' playlists. He followed it up with a series of songs through 2021 and 2022, like Din Aur Raatein Acoustic ft. Nikhita Gandhi (2020), Fida (2020), Khoya ft. Sukriti Kakar (2022), and Tu Hi Bata ft. Nikhita Gandhi (2022), Nadaniya (2022) and Yun ft. Sanah Moidutty (2022).

Siddhant got exposure to the pop structures and sounds of Western music from his mother, a pianist, and Hindi songs from his father, veteran Bollywood playback singer Sudesh Bhosale. At an early age, he grew up learning Hindustani Classical music from his grandmother, Suman Bhosle (a renowned classical singer of the Agra Gharana) and also started playing the guitar and drums during his school days.

“I remember listening to a John Mayer record on loop, which really inspired me to start learning the guitar,” says Bhosle. Shuffling between Los Angeles and Mumbai, he is working on his Hindi singles and English EP, as well as songwriting for other artistes based in the US and Asia. With songs both in Hindi and English, Siddhant aims for the sound of global pop.