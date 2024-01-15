SANAM to enchant audiences with its India Tour

The multi-city musical extravaganza, featuring India's beloved pop-rock sensation SANAM, comprising lead vocalist Sanam Puri, lead guitarist Samar Puri, bass guitarist Venky S, and drummer Keshav Dhanraj is set to enthral audiences from February 11 onwards in Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and a few other cities, with the grand finale scheduled for March. TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with BookMyShow, Perfect Harmony Productions, and Panache Media, has announced the much-anticipated SANAM India Tour, presented by Royal Challenge American Pride Soda.

SANAM has earned enduring popularity for their exceptional musical talent and dynamic performances. The tour will showcase a repertoire that spans their original compositions, which have garnered instant acclaim, as well as soul-stirring renditions of beloved Bollywood classics such as Gulabi Aankhein, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi, Ishq Bulaava, Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi, and many more.

SANAM band conveyed their enthusiasm for the tour, stating, “We are truly excited to embark on the India Tour. It's an opportunity to connect with our fans in various cities and share the magic of live music. This tour will be a memorable experience for all of us.”

With its stellar line-up and esteemed collaborators, the SANAM India Tour is poised to be a musical spectacle, bringing joy and entertainment to audiences nationwide.