Soumita Saha drops her 1st single of the year, Fragile Eternity

Soumita Saha's latest English Original Fragile Eternity is a lyrical paragon emphasising saliently on global nihilism. After flying high with Fly High, the singer has released Fragile Eternity. Fragile Eternity is written, composed and rendered by Soumita, and the song lyrically bears profound meaning and resonates with current global situation. Soumita's previous original Play the Tune had immense personal touch while Fragile Eternity is more of an audience's number. The song can be considered as the one that paints an impeccable delineated portrait of nihilism with colors of optimism.

The oriental nudge in the tune and arrangement somehow elevated the oxidental appeal of Fragile Eternity, with hint of Raaga Kedar in the tune the song successfully swivels into a western style melody. Chimes of Sitar beautifully blends with Vista Synth as the song blooms. The entire fusion sums up to something remarkably rare. "Music production has been challenging. Western composition with influence of Raaga Kedar is no less than a challenge. But this is how it was visioned. The execution was tough and a lot of trial and error was involved," adds Soumita.

The song has released by Melotunes Records.