Rapper Tina Ghoshal is set to release Lady Bug this month

Bengali rapper Tina Ghoshal has kick-started 2024 on a musical note. Her first release of the year on January 26, 2024, is the collaborative project Lady Bug which marks her foray into several unique components. With this rap she not only teams up with ace city musicians for the first time but also tries to bring back the music and auditory style which was once popular in the 1980s. The rap itself speaks about the plights of the common man and like most of her works touches upon the realities of contemporary society through music. Indulge speaks to Tina ahead of this release on her eponymous Youtube channel.

Excerpts from the conversation

How did you conceptualise Lady Bug?

I always strive to create music that is a bit different. This time, I've ventured into introducing traditional Western rap music, popular in the 1980s, with a style of singing or rap flow reminiscent of that era. Listeners familiar with that period will undoubtedly connect with this Bengali rap piece. My mission is to demonstrate that any genre of music can be produced in the Bengali language.

Sudipto Paul, Gabu Chatterjee, Tina and Bappa Sengupta

What is the essence of Lady Bug?

Just like my previous rap projects, there's a message embedded in this work. It vividly portrays the daily life of a common man in Kolkata, capturing the highs and lows, sorrows and joys, struggles and achievements. The central character in my rap is a Lady Bug, flying from one corner of the city to another, witnessing the lives of common people from dawn to dusk.

Lady Bug is a collaborative project. Could you tell us how the collaboration came through?

This marks my first collaboration with other musicians. I consider myself fortunate to have worked with the renowned Gabu Chatterjee and learned from him. Alongside him, I thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with exceptional musicians like Bappa Sengupta and Sudipto Paul. Working collectively was a novel experience for me, having previously worked solo.

Upcoming projects

Numerous projects are in the pipeline. My next endeavor involves the second version of my initial viral rap, focusing on Women's Empowerment. Moving forward, I'll be releasing my rap works with my bandmates, promising a continuous stream of innovative projects in the future.