TAAQ is back on stage this weekend and the city’s most-loved band promises a night to remember

Thermal and a Quarter is a name that needs no introduction. Formed in 1996, the band likes to describe their genre as ‘Bangalore Rock’ and has opened shows for legendary bands like Deep Purple and Guns ’N’ Roses. The band has played a huge part in putting rock music in Bengaluru on the pedestal and continue to do so. The current band members include Bruce Lee Mani (guitars and vocals), Rajeev Rajagopal (drums), Leslie Charles (bass) and Tony Das (guitar). We speak to Tony to find out everything you need to know about their upcoming performance.

What can we look forward to this weekend?

The idea of the performance started at the recently concluded Bandland. We approached the festival slightly differently, in the sense that we curated the whole set-list for one kind of mood and vibe. Every time we do a show, we try to represent several things at the show. This time for the Bandland Festival, we experimented with that, keeping it in just one kind of mood. And it worked, we liked the end result of the set-list that we came up with. We thought we’d take the chance to experiment with something again. We are adding an acoustic set because it’s not something that we’ve explored at all before.

Thermal and a Quarter

Bengaluru is the perfect place to experiment with new music. Wouldn’t you agree?

Yes, Bengaluru is the perfect place for that. One, because people are open to a lot of ideas over here. Secondly, it’s home ground for us. And we’ve got some amazing people that come out to shows. And they’re always there. And they turn up.

What can we look forward to in 2024?

We are working on some new music. I would like to say that it’s finished but, we have decided to add a song or two. There is a whole album that is in its pre-production phase. We have working titles for the songs, but I’m sure a couple of those are going to change.

INR 600. January 20, 8 pm. At Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala.

