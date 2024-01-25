EQUALS, India’s first folk music docu-series to feature Grammy winner Ricky Kej, Warsi Brothers and more

Time and again India has emphasized its diversity, one such characteristic that has enabled Anahad Foundation to bring to us the first-ever Indian folk music documentary series, EQUALS, highlighting regional and national icons across multiple genres.

Produced by the Anahad Foundation, the show brings viewers seven unique collaborations from around the country, celebrating diversity and harmony. The 7-episodic series features Grammy and Padma Shri awardees celebrating the spirit of songwriting.

The lineup includes Ricky Kej, Warsi Brothers, Swarathma, Jumma Jogi, Faridkot, Sucharita Gupta, The Yellow Diary, Desraj Lachkani, Shadow and Light, Rina Das, Aswekeepsearching, Dulal Manki, Rasika Shekar and Prahlad Tipanya.

Take a look at the trailer here:

EQUALS delves into the journey of the songwriting for each artist, from Sucharita Gupta’s thumri music movement for women in Varanasi to Warsi Brothers from Hyderabad showcasing the enriching legacy of qawwali music.

Each 30 minutes-episode traces the story of the folk artistes and their creative process with the collaborators. All chapters come to an end with a music video of that respective artiste, taking the viewers through a soulful experience.

Directed by National Award winner Suruchi Sharma, every episode will pay an ode to the diversity and harmony of the country and focus on generating employment and sustainable livelihood for folk musicians around the nation.

Talking about the same, producer Abhinav Agrawal shares, “EQUALS delves into the journey of songwriting for each artist, exploring how their life experiences shape their distinctive styles. Each episode ends with a song, offering viewers a tangible grasp of the songwriting process. The series encourages every viewer to reflect on themselves and understand what makes them who they are.”

EQUALS now streaming on JioCinema.

