Seven music performances Bengaluru is gearing up for this weekend

Timeless tunes

Experience the magic of padma bhushan KS Chithra live in Bengaluru as the legendary singer takes to the stage for an enchanting musical evening. With a repertoire spanning multiple languages and decades, her soulful voice promises to transport audiences through a journey of timeless melodies. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the ‘Nightingale of South India’ in all her brilliance! INR 799 onwards. April 5, 7 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.