Seven music performances Bengaluru is gearing up for this weekend

Bengaluru’s music scene is buzzing with excitement as seven incredible musical performances are set to light up the city. From iconic legends like SD and RD Burman being celebrated in a grand tribute to the fusion of contemporary beats and soulful renditions by Ritviz, these performances promise a perfect blend of nostalgia, energy and innovation.
Melody match
Join LEA (Live Experience Appreciate) for the 6th episode of Fun Alapara Music — a Tamil sing-along concert themed Love vs Friendship. Celebrate timeless tunes of love and friendship in a lively atmosphere. Featuring vibrant performances, this event promises an evening of music, joy and connection, bringing together fans of both emotions through song. INR 249. April 5, 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm and 7 pm to 9.30 pm. At Bengaluru Gayana Samaaja, Basavanagudi.
Timeless tunes
Experience the magic of padma bhushan KS Chithra live in Bengaluru as the legendary singer takes to the stage for an enchanting musical evening. With a repertoire spanning multiple languages and decades, her soulful voice promises to transport audiences through a journey of timeless melodies. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the ‘Nightingale of South India’ in all her brilliance! INR 799 onwards. April 5, 7 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Spring serenade
Papon brings his soulful melodies to Assam Association Bangalore’s Spring Fest 2025, celebrating the spirit of Assamese culture with a spellbinding live performance. Known for his rich, folk-inspired sound and heartfelt renditions, the acclaimed singer promises an evening of nostalgia, rhythm and connection, blending tradition with contemporary flair in a musical showcase that resonates beyond boundaries. INR 799 onwards. April 6, 5 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Harmony homage
Prahlad Mira Academy’s 24th production — Mere Sapno Ki Rani – A Tribute to the Burmans, pays a grand tribute to SD Burman & RD Burman, celebrating their timeless melodies. Join Prahlad Prasad, Shruti Bhide, Divya Raghavan, Aishwarya Kasinathan, Aniket Prabhu, Rujuta Prabhu and Rohit Kumar & team for an unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia, featuring a mesmerising vocal strings section that promises pure magic. INR 350 onwards. April 5, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Musical majesty
Get ready for a soul-stirring musical evening as Vijay Prakash takes to the stage in Bengaluru. Known for his powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, the acclaimed singer will mesmerise audiences with a mix of Bollywood hits, Kannada classics and soulful melodies. Experience his electrifying performance, where every note resonates with passion and artistry. INR 699 onwards. April 5, 6 pm. At Orion Mall, Rajajinagar.
Cultural crescendo
Celebrate the richness of Kannada Bhavageethe and culture with Praveen-Pradeep, MD Pallavi, Krishna Udupa, Raghavendra Kanchan and Varun Pradeep. With over three decades of musical excellence, this concert promises a memorable journey through soulful melodies and timeless classics. Join this evening of inspiration, nostalgia and musical heritage as these legends honour Kannada music’s remarkable legacy. INR 299 onwards. April 5, 5.30 pm. At Ravindra Kalakshetra, Sampangi Rama Nagar.
Pulsing beats
Ritviz, the acclaimed electronic music producer and performer, is set to take the stage at High Ultra Lounge, for an electrifying performance. Known for blending traditional Indian sounds with contemporary electronic beats, Ritviz’s live set will showcase his unique style, featuring hits like Udd Gaye and Thandi Hawa. Get ready for an unforgettable night of pulsating rhythms and vibrant energy. INR 1,499 onwards. April 5, 5 pm. At Dr Rajkumar Road.