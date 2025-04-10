A jack of all trades, Daniel Weber finds his calling in music and storytelling

A

My kids are the most important part of my life, so they’ve influenced me deeply. This album features a song called Strong for You, inspired by a conversation with my daughter, Nisha.

We had a death in the family, and my kids were struggling with it. One night, as I was putting them to sleep, Nisha asked, “Why aren’t you crying? Doesn’t it hurt you?” I explained that my job — and their mother’s — is to stay strong for them. Life and death are inevitable, regardless of race, gender, or background. Some people encounter it later in life, while others experience loss much earlier. But no matter when it happens, I hope they have someone to be strong for them.

After that conversation, I went to my room and wrote the entire song in about eight minutes.