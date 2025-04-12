A year of Espresso: Here’re five times pop girls stirred the male gaze and sipped it cold

Let’s be honest, Partition was Beyoncé saying: “I can be your fantasy , but on my terms.” She controlled the camera, the choreography, the fantasy itself. It was sexy, sure, but it was also a masterclass in agency. She knows she's being watched and uses it to her advantage, flipping control by directing the fantasy herself.

Right from dreamy slow burns to icy power plays, these pop girls didn’t just challenge the male gaze , but redefined what it means to be desired. One year since Espresso became a viral anthem of self-assured femininity, it has become clear: the girls aren’t waiting to be looked at– they’re too busy looking inward— creating, commanding, and casually sipping their worth without asking for a refill. And the male gaze? It can watch, but it can’t touch.

(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)