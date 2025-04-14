Kamakshi Khanna brings her latest single Ankahi, an exploration of unspoken emotions

Indian singer–songwriter Kamakshi Khanna has returned with her latest single Ankahi a beautifully crafted track that delves into the profound weight of unspoken emotions and the delicate space between hope and apprehension. Following her recent collaboration with Himonshu Parikh on Kabhi Tu Ne Socha Tha, Kamakshi’s new release offers a hauntingly beautiful exploration of love longing and the significance of words left unsaid.

Coming after the well-received EP Heartbreak 2020 released last year Ankahi sees Kamakshi continue to push the boundaries of independent music with her distinctive blend of introspective storytelling and soulful melodies.

All you need to know about Kamakshi Khanna’s new single, Ankahi

Drawing from rich R&B and soul influences Ankahi encapsulates the bittersweet ache of love that often resides more in the realm of imagination than reality. The track features velvety smooth vocals and dreamy instrumentation creating an intimate soundscape where silence becomes eloquent mirroring the unresolved emotions individuals frequently carry within. Kamakshi seamlessly blends the timeless elegance of iconic singers such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Alisha Chinai and Ella Fitzgerald with the contemporary soulfulness of artistes like Bruno Major Daniel Caesar and SZA delivering a sound that feels both fresh and nostalgic.

Kamakshi’s talent was recognised last year with a prestigious MTV EMA nomination for her breakout single Love Is Not A Fcking Game*. She also successfully completed her debut seven–city India tour a notable achievement for an independent female artiste. Furthermore she lent her voice to Ruan a track featured on Netflix’s Sector 36 in collaboration with OAFF and Savera.

Speaking about the release of Ankahi Kamakshi shared, “Ankahi came to life through a spontaneous writing session with producer–composer Mubaraq Mehta and singer–songwriter Murtuza Gadiwala. The night before my flight from Delhi to Mumbai half–asleep in the odd hours of the morning I hummed a dreamy melody that felt like it belonged in a lullaby–esque ballad a genre that has long been my natural habitat for creative expression. The main hook kept lingering in my head through the night and I found myself writing the verse melody mid-flight. To me this song is an amalgamation of so many influences and inspirations in a way that ultimately feels like a true reflection of me. I’m so stoked that this song marks the beginning of a new journey and sound for me and bringing that vision to life was made even more fun with my collaborators.”

Ankahi is now available for listening across all major streaming platforms. A performance video featuring Kamakshi is also scheduled for release on her official YouTube channel today. With this latest single Kamakshi Khanna reaffirms her position as a compelling voice in India’s indie music scene inviting listeners to connect with the beauty and weight of their own unspoken narratives.