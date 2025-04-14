San Diego names April 13 As sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan Day

In a resounding tribute to the maestro of the sarod, the City of San Diego has officially proclaimed April 13th as sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan Day. Spearheaded by Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee, this prestigious declaration honors the extraordinary achievements of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan award and a globally revered virtuoso whose music transcends borders.
The proclamation highlights Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s unrivaled mastery of the sarod, a cornerstone of classical music, and celebrates his lifelong commitment to preserving and promoting the rich traditions of this revered art form. His tireless efforts ensure that classical music not only survives but flourishes, passing down its rich legacy to future generations.
Moreover, the declaration lauds Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s remarkable collaborations with artists from all corners of the globe, showcasing his belief in music’s unparalleled ability to bridge divides, foster understanding, and unite people from diverse cultural backgrounds.
This honor adds to a growing list of accolades, as it is not the first time Ustad Amjad Ali Khan has been recognised for his monumental contributions. In 1984, the state of Massachusetts declared Amjad Ali Khan Day in Boston, a testament to his immense influence in the world of music.
Now, San Diego proudly joins the global community in celebrating Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s profound cultural impact. The city encourages its residents and visitors to delve into the world of classical music and experience its transformative power—a power that, much like the sarod, resonates with emotion, depth, and a shared sense of humanity.
With deep humility, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan shared his gratitude: “I am truly humbled by this extraordinary honor from Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee and the City of San Diego. To have a day declared in my name is a blessing, especially as I continue to serve the world of music. My heartfelt thanks to the city council.”
Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee expressed his admiration, stating, “It is a distinct honor to recognize Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, whose genius transcends cultural barriers and touches the hearts of people worldwide. This proclamation acknowledges his immense contributions to music and his pivotal role as a cultural ambassador, fostering invaluable cross-cultural dialogue and enriching our city.”
Currently on tour across the United States, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is accompanied by his talented sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, both of whom are celebrated sarod virtuosos in their own right, continuing the family’s legacy of musical excellence.
San Diego’s celebration of Amjad Ali Khan Day is not just an acknowledgment of one man’s brilliance; it is a testament to the timeless power of music to connect, inspire, and unite us all.