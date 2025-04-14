San Diego names April 13 As sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan Day

In a resounding tribute to the maestro of the sarod, the City of San Diego has officially proclaimed April 13th as sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan Day. Spearheaded by Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee, this prestigious declaration honors the extraordinary achievements of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan award and a globally revered virtuoso whose music transcends borders.

The proclamation highlights Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s unrivaled mastery of the sarod, a cornerstone of classical music, and celebrates his lifelong commitment to preserving and promoting the rich traditions of this revered art form. His tireless efforts ensure that classical music not only survives but flourishes, passing down its rich legacy to future generations.

Moreover, the declaration lauds Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s remarkable collaborations with artists from all corners of the globe, showcasing his belief in music’s unparalleled ability to bridge divides, foster understanding, and unite people from diverse cultural backgrounds.

This honor adds to a growing list of accolades, as it is not the first time Ustad Amjad Ali Khan has been recognised for his monumental contributions. In 1984, the state of Massachusetts declared Amjad Ali Khan Day in Boston, a testament to his immense influence in the world of music.

Now, San Diego proudly joins the global community in celebrating Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s profound cultural impact. The city encourages its residents and visitors to delve into the world of classical music and experience its transformative power—a power that, much like the sarod, resonates with emotion, depth, and a shared sense of humanity.