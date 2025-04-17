Alan Walker: My fans are the main reason I love coming back

When Alan Walker talks about returning to India, there’s a warmth in his voice that makes it feel more like a homecoming than a tour stop. This time, the Norwegian DJ and record producer is heading to Hyderabad for Alan Walker’s Walkerworld India Part II on April 18, and the buzz around his performance at Boulder Hills is already palpable. For fans who’ve been waiting to catch him live again, it’s not just another concert — it’s a full-blown celebration of music, memory, and that unmistakable Walker energy.

“I’m really excited to perform in Hyderabad this time!” Alan says, his tone honest and brimming with anticipation. “The audience there has always been incredible, and I can’t wait to feel that energy. Every city in India has its own vibe, and I’m excited to see how the Hyderabad audience reacts to the surprises we have in store. It’s going to be a special night,” he further adds.

Those who’ve followed Alan’s journey — from his early breakthrough with ‘Fade’ to becoming one of the most recognisable names in electronic dance music (EDM) — know he isn’t one to stick to a formula.

What makes Alan’s shows so memorable isn’t just the music — it’s the experience. The lights, visuals, and rhythm all come together to create something immersive. But behind that spectacle is a deeply personal process. “I do like to take a few personal moments with my team to get focused and be thankful before going out there. It helps set the right tone and energy,” he shares, adding, “And when it comes to tour essentials, my laptop and headphones are absolute must-haves.”

For all the adrenaline on stage, Alan approaches his work with a sense of balance. It’s not always easy, though. Life on the road can be demanding, and the biggest challenge, he says, is something quite simple but deeply human. “Being away from home. I try to be home as much as I can and stay in regular contact with everyone back home. My girlfriend also travels with me a lot, which helps a ton! It’s important to stay balanced given the profession I’m in, and if I have to be honest, it’s quite a challenge,” he admits.

But it’s that very human side — his honesty, his candidness — that makes Alan Walker more than just a hitmaker. And if there’s one thing he credits for keeping him grounded, it’s his fans. “My fans, the Walkers, are the main reason I love coming back. Their support and passion are incredible, and it’s amazing to see how deeply they connect with my music. Their energy keeps me motivated to return,” he says sincerely.

That connection goes both ways. For many of his fans, Alan’s music has been a big part of countless moments and memories. And while he’s performed in front of massive crowds around the world, the awe still hasn’t worn off people’s minds, hearts, and souls. “It feels surreal, but I’m so thankful that people enjoy my music!” he expresses.

The journey that brought him here didn’t begin on stage, but on a screen — YouTube, to be accurate. “YouTube was my community and safe space where I could inspire, share, and connect with other creators. So it meant everything to me. It was also YouTube producers like K-391 and Ahrix who motivated me and inspired me to start making music,” he recalls, smiling.

It’s this DIY spirit, that raw beginning, that still defines how he sees the music world — collaborative, creative, and always evolving. When asked who he’d love to work with next, Alan lights up with ideas. “I’d love to work with talents like Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, and teaming up with someone like Hans Zimmer would be incredible. I think blending various styles and sounds creates something truly fresh and unique,” he explains.

Of course, a visit to India isn’t complete without some food adventures, and Alan’s no stranger to the bold flavours that come with the territory. “I love diving into Indian cuisine — it’s so full of flavour, though I admit some dishes are a bit spicy for me. But I still try it every time! I also enjoy exploring new places whenever I’m in India,” he concludes.

(Story by Darshita Jain)