Davido’s ‘5ive’ marks a new chapter of growth and resilience

Davido’s fifth studio album, 5ive, arrives at a pivotal moment in the artist’s career. Following the immense success of his 2023 album Timeless, the Afrobeats megastar reflects on his journey of personal transformation and artistic growth. Born in Atlanta and raised between the U.S. and Nigeria, Davido has played a key role in globalising Afrobeats, a genre now enjoying widespread recognition. Yet, the path to this success was not always clear, especially when African music was often dismissed or misunderstood internationally.

“I remember when Africans used to lie that they were Jamaicans,” the artist laughed, recalling the days when African culture struggled to gain recognition on the world stage. “The narrative has immensely changed. And thanks to the people who are behind this, it’s not governments; it’s the innovators. The musicians. The entertainers. The lawyers. The doctors in America, pushing the narrative of being African.”

5ive showcases a more introspective side of the artist, who has faced personal turmoil after the tragic loss of his three-year-old son in 2022. This heartbreak, however, has led to a new perspective on life. "My life was going so fast… now, things are clearer," he shared. Following the tragedy, Davido welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, which he sees as a sign of renewal and hope. “Life is just different now—the importance of family and good people around you,” he said.

The 17-track album features collaborations with international artists, including Grammy winners Chris Brown and Victoria Monét, as well as Becky G, Omah Lay, and Victony. Each track offers a rich fusion of Afrobeats rhythms, with global influences that speak to the album's broad appeal. Despite having a catalogue of songs to choose from, Davido involved his inner circle in the creative process, using a ranking system to help select the final tracklist.

“When I get to my artist mode, nothing distracts me,” Davido said, speaking about his unwavering commitment to his craft. “Even when Timeless blew up and became the most streamed album in Africa within the first week, we celebrated with the people who stood by us during trying times.” His ability to channel personal pain into music is evident in 5ive, where each track resonates with themes of resilience and hope.

The album title, 5ive, holds particular significance for Davido, symbolising hope, grace, change, and growth—values that have shaped both his personal and professional life. “It’s my fifth album,” he explained. “But after I called it ‘5ive,’ I did some research on the number five and what it entails. It’s a symbol of hope, grace, change, growth.”

As Afrobeats continues to gain momentum worldwide, Davido remains cautious about its longevity. "The most important thing that will make us last longer is if we don’t forget where we came from," he said. While the genre’s growing popularity has led to global recognition, he stresses the importance of staying true to its roots.

When asked about non-African artists adopting the Afrobeats sound, Davido was quick to share his perspective. "They can’t do it better than us!" he laughed, acknowledging the influence of artists like Chris Brown, but adding, “I can’t sing R&B like you, but never in your life can you sing Afrobeats like me!” While he welcomes the global interest in Afrobeats, he believes it’s crucial to give credit to African producers who shape the sound.

Through his work and life, Davido continues to inspire with his resilience and the way he channels grief into creativity. His music, especially in 5ive, serves as a testament to overcoming adversity, and his story shows that even in the face of immense loss, growth and hope are always possible.