Singer-songwriter Nischay Parekh’s solo project changes gear with a new track, 'Non Believers'
Singer-songwriter and guitarist Nischay Parekh recently went solo launching his project TV Dinner. As TV Dinner, his first solo release Guessing Games made all the noise for the right reasons. As part of the dream-pop duo Parekh & Singh, Nischay’s talents had been received immensely well, with many even hailing the duo as the torchbearers of the Indian indie music scene. Now, with the release of Non Believers — his latest single, TV Dinner is a force to be reckoned with. This song explores the bittersweet feature of love while also highlighting the beauty of finding a soulmate . We rope in this indie sensation for a candid tête-e-tête learning about the theme of the song, moving on to a solo musical journey, an understanding of his approach to songwriting and more!
Non Believers was influenced by heartbreak, followed by love and parenthood. How did these contrasting life stages shap
Songs that have a life of their own tend to intrigue me more. This one has spent about eight years in my mind and notebooks, evolving alongside me as I learn about the world. I truly believe that songwriting is an elastic and all-encompassing art form. I am also at a point in my life where I feel very grateful and positive about the past and future and this song reflects that feeling.
Tell us about the music and the sonic choices you made with this single?
I wanted the song to be groovy and delicate ; that’s a sweets pot for much of the music I enjoy. I also love vintage drum machine sounds, so I began by creating a loop using parts from classic drum machines. I played bass guitar on this song, aiming for a minimal production; the only other additions were electric piano, acoustic guitar and vocals. Finally, we recorded live drums in the studio to add a touch of humanity to the machine groove.
Now that TV Dinner is your primary focus, what’s the most surprising or liberating aspect of creating music under this new moniker compared to Parekh & Singh?
There’s a freshness to the whole experience; a new perspective is extremely important in my craft. There’s also more speed and less hesitation in all my processes. It is certainly liberating to be able to make creative decisions quickly and collaborate with a larger group of musicians and artists.
Looking back at the ‘P&S universe’ you built, what’s one element or lesson from that time that you’re consciously carrying forward into TV Dinner
Specificity. I believe the lane we developed with P&S is a valuable one; it’s unusual yet a specific mix of ideas and emotions. Storytelling, familiarity and exploration are the foundations on which I will continue to build my career.
You describe your songs as ‘very personal.’ Can you share a bit about your songwriting process and how you translate personal experiences into relatable music?
I think we all lead pretty similar emotional lives, broadly speaking. Differences arise in how we perceive those emotions. I believe the task of a songwriter is to magnify, filter and process those emotions. Sometimes, I don’t realise what I’m writing about until I refine and crystallise the song and sometimes it’s apparent in its raw and unpolished state. In my opinion, songwriting is truly a mystical and unteachable art form. Yes, one can learn the architecture of how to create a song but the content itself is variable and elusive.
You’re planning to release a new single every month. What’s the story or inspiration behind the upcoming singles and how do they connect (or contrast) with Non Believers ?
The singles are not really connected narratively; I suppose the only thread is that they are my stories. They represent scenes from different phases of my life, simple moments that have been placed in this vast observation chamber to be studied and fleshed out into words and music. I’m mostly excited about releasing music frequently and doing the work because I love making songs.