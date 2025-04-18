Singer-songwriter Nischay Parekh’s solo project changes gear with a new track, 'Non Believers'

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Nischay Parekh recently went solo launching his project TV Dinner. As TV Dinner, his first solo release Guessing Games made all the noise for the right reasons. As part of the dream-pop duo Parekh & Singh, Nischay’s talents had been received immensely well, with many even hailing the duo as the torchbearers of the Indian indie music scene. Now, with the release of Non Believers — his latest single, TV Dinner is a force to be reckoned with. This song explores the bittersweet feature of love while also highlighting the beauty of finding a soulmate . We rope in this indie sensation for a candid tête-e-tête learning about the theme of the song, moving on to a solo musical journey, an understanding of his approach to songwriting and more!