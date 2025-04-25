Swarnalatha’s second act: A lyricist’s journey from banking to the silver screen

And for Swarnalatha, who penned the lyrics for the mellifluous number, the song holds a special significance in her life. Speaking about her experience, the lyricist shares, “Yes, it’s about rain. After a long dry spell, the villagers receive rain, and the whole song revolves around that joyous moment.” Composed by John Peter, the song came to her as a tune first. “I was so thrilled to be asked to write for it. It’s the first song I’ve written that actually made it to the big screen. I had written many songs before; some were even recorded, but the films never took off. This one did—and it means the world to me.”

The journey to this point, however, has been anything but ordinary. A bank manager by profession, Swarnalatha discovered her talent for writing in the most unexpected way—during her maternity break while caring for her second child. “I saw the baby and was moved to write a poem. I submitted it to a show, and it actually won. That’s when I realised I might have a gift.”