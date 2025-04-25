Swarnalatha’s second act: A lyricist’s journey from banking to the silver screen

When the skies open after a long drought, the first drops of rain are more than just water—they are joy, hope, and a long-awaited blessing. That’s exactly the emotion captured in the recently released Tamil song Kottuthe Vaanam from the film Badava.
And for Swarnalatha, who penned the lyrics for the mellifluous number, the song holds a special significance in her life. Speaking about her experience, the lyricist shares, “Yes, it’s about rain. After a long dry spell, the villagers receive rain, and the whole song revolves around that joyous moment.” Composed by John Peter, the song came to her as a tune first. “I was so thrilled to be asked to write for it. It’s the first song I’ve written that actually made it to the big screen. I had written many songs before; some were even recorded, but the films never took off. This one did—and it means the world to me.”
The journey to this point, however, has been anything but ordinary. A bank manager by profession, Swarnalatha discovered her talent for writing in the most unexpected way—during her maternity break while caring for her second child. “I saw the baby and was moved to write a poem. I submitted it to a show, and it actually won. That’s when I realised I might have a gift.”
From that point on, she began writing poems regularly. Over time, the dream of writing for cinema took root. “I approached many people. Some films were launched, some paused, and it all took time. But finally, now it’s happening.”
Her first major recognition came from a Tamil Nadu state-level competition on Women’s Day. She wrote a moving poem on the theme “Endru Thaniyum Enkal Adimaiyin Mogam." She says, “I saw the announcement in the paper and sent it in. I didn’t expect anything. But to my surprise, I won, and that gave me even more confidence to pursue songwriting. Pure Tamil is my passion. I want to contribute meaningful lyrics to cinema—songs that touch hearts like the old classics.”
Her inspirations include legends like Pattukottai Kalyanasundaram, Udumalai Narayana Kavi, and Vaali. “The songs from the black-and-white era have so much soul. They move you. I want my work to have that timeless quality.”
Aside from films, she’s also dabbled in devotional music. One album features songs on Lord Ganesha and Lord Ayyappa. An interesting twist in her creative journey came during a visit to her daughter in the U.S., where she ended up writing a song on an unlikely subject: mathematics. “I was asked to write lyrics for an educational album. At first, I thought, math? That’s not a lyrical topic! But I approached it creatively. The result was a poetic take on everyday mathematics. The song was composed by Srikanth Deva.
Swarnalatha is now working on a devotional song for Lord Muruga. “I’ve written the lyrics and am currently arranging the music and vocals. I want to make more music videos—not just for films, but as independent content that people can enjoy online.”