Rubal Sikka and Raxstar collaborate for Haan Di, a powerful tale of love and triumph

New York-based singer, songwriter, and producer Rubal Sikka has teamed up with UK rap sensation Raxstar to deliver their electrifying new track, Haan Di. This song artfully intertwines themes of heartache and resilience, resonating deeply with anyone who has navigated the complex emotional landscape of love, loss, and personal growth.

Rubal Sikka and Raxstar's Haan Di is a poignant tale

Haan Di is a poignant reflection on the consequences of choosing material wealth over genuine connections — a narrative that hits home for many. With lyrics that beautifully articulate both the pain of that choice and the triumph of success, the song serves as a testament that hard work leads to true recognition.

The accompanying music video amplifies this narrative, showcasing stunning visuals that contrast past heartbreaks with the artistes' present successes. Through compelling storytelling and striking imagery, the video brings the song’s emotional depth to life, capturing the journey of overcoming adversity and celebrating hard-earned victories.

Rubal Sikka expressed his enthusiasm for the release, stating, “Working on Haan Di was an amazing experience. The energy of the track came together really organically — from the beat to the vibe to the lyrics. It’s one of those songs where everything just clicked. I wanted to bring something high-energy and fun, but still rooted in our signature styles, and I think we nailed that balance.

“Collaborating with Raxstar again was a pleasure. We’ve worked together before on Pearls, and the chemistry has always been effortless. He brings such a strong lyrical presence, and his ability to fuse depth with swagger really elevated the track. We both bring different influences — me from New York, him from the UK — and that contrast adds a lot of flavour. We’ve got mutual respect for each other’s craft, and that makes the process smooth and creatively fulfilling.”

Raxstar shared his thoughts on the collaboration, “As soon as I heard the track, the lyrics stood out to me. Working with Rubal always feels natural—we understand each other musically, which makes the creative process effortless. This one came together really smoothly.”

Rubal Sikka, known for his unique blend of Punjabi and urban sounds, is rapidly making waves in the music industry. His diverse background as a pianist, choir singer, and dhol player fuels his passion for music, while his collaborations with artistes like Raxstar and Sickick demonstrate his artistic versatility and expanding influence.

And the momentum doesn’t stop here! Following the success of Haan Di, Rubal is gearing up for more exciting releases and collaborations throughout the year, promising fans a tantalising mix of high-energy anthems and soulful melodies that embody his signature style.

Haan Di is available now on all major streaming platforms. Don’t miss out on this compelling musical experience!