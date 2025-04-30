Music

Kendrick Lamar sets historic USD 9 million record on opening night of ‘Grand National Tour’ with SZA

The hip-hop heavyweight becomes the first rapper to gross over USD 9 million from a single concert, breaking Eminem’s previous record
Kendrick Lamar has just raised the bar for live hip-hop performances, grossing a staggering USD 9.1 million on the first night of his and SZA’s highly anticipated Grand National Tour.

According to reports, the sold-out show at Bank Stadium in Minneapolis brought in USD 9,124,989 USD from 47,354 tickets, priced at an average of USD 192.70. With this, Kendrick becomes the first rapper in history to gross over USD 9 million from a single concert, as a headliner or co-headliner, surpassing Eminem’s 2019 Melbourne show, which raked in $8.7 million.

This performance also marks the most-attended concert ever for both Kendrick and SZA, highlighting the explosive demand for the duo’s joint venture. The Grand National Tour is set to roll through North America until June before crossing the Atlantic for dates across Europe and the UK this summer. The tour not only signals a powerful reunion of two of Top Dawg Entertainment’s biggest stars but also a shift in the economics of hip-hop touring. With record-breaking figures on night one alone, the industry will be watching closely to see if more milestones tumble as the tour unfolds.

Fans can expect a fusion of genre-bending live production, cinematic visuals, and the raw lyrical prowess that has cemented Kendrick Lamar as one of the most influential voices in rap. SZA, whose SOS era has catapulted her to new heights, is equally central to the show’s momentum. If the Minneapolis opener is anything to go by, the Grand National Tour isn’t just another live music event—it’s a defining cultural moment for hip-hop in 2025.

