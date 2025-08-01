A R Rahman calls on K J Yesudas in Dallas

Oscar winner and one of India’s top music directors A R Rahman, who called on legendary singer K J Yesudas at his home in Dallas, has said that he was amazed by the iconic singer’s research work and his love for Carnatic music.

A R Rahman meets K J Yesudas

Posting a picture of himself with Yesudas on his Instagram page, the Mozart of Madras wrote, “Met my childhood favourite at his place at #dallas #yesudas …amazed at his research work and love for Indian classical (Carnatic) music !!”