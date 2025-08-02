This Goan band is set to dazzle Chennai with nostalgic covers and visual extravaganza

For those who like their music served with a side of nostalgia and spectacle, A26’s upcoming show in Chennai promises to be a night to remember.
The popular Goan band, known for its genre-defying covers and high-energy performances, will take the stage this weekend.
This marks the Indian debut of the concept, after a successful showcase in Canada. “It’s called A Night at the Movies, where we are doing soundtracks from 25 English movies. They’re all soundtracks, with a lot of visuals happening at the back, on an LED screen. We have not done this concept in India before,” shares frontman Lester Rodrigues.
Formed 16 years ago in Baga, Goa, A26 was born from a desire to push creative boundaries. “I used to play for another band called Forefront for 17 years. I left that and started A26 to explore music more creatively,” Lester explains. He then shares the significance behind the band name. In fact, it is rooted in nostalgia—it’s the address of the house where the band first began practising.
The band is a tight-knit group, with most of the members having been together for over 14 years.
Talking about A26’s performances, Lester says that they are completely live and driven by practice and instinct, unlike most other bands. “We don’t come with a set playlist. We can play 350 songs on call, live,” Lester says. “We spend the first 15–20 minutes trying to read the room and judge the crowd, and then switch gears based on what they’re enjoying.”
Their upcoming show in Chennai is presented by Mellow Circle as a fundraiser for Prathyasha, a new home for destitute women. The show will also feature the Mellow Circle Senior and Junior Choirs. Expect heartfelt harmonies, bold arrangements, and that signature A26 flair.
On August 3. INR 550 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chetpet.