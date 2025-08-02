This Goan band is set to dazzle Chennai with nostalgic covers and visual extravaganza

For those who like their music served with a side of nostalgia and spectacle, A26’s upcoming show in Chennai promises to be a night to remember.

What you can expect from A26’s Chennai show?

The popular Goan band, known for its genre-defying covers and high-energy performances, will take the stage this weekend.

This marks the Indian debut of the concept, after a successful showcase in Canada. “It’s called A Night at the Movies, where we are doing soundtracks from 25 English movies. They’re all soundtracks, with a lot of visuals happening at the back, on an LED screen. We have not done this concept in India before,” shares frontman Lester Rodrigues.