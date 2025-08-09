Kalakaari bring their unique Bollywood and Tollywood covers for a groovy evening

The craze for live music will never die in this city. What began as special weekends at selected clubs has evolved into an everyday affair at most venues. Dance floors have made way for stage setups to accommodate bands, while sound and lighting are tailored for gig performances. The setlist typically features regional Tollywood music and occasionally, Bollywood tracks. Known for their high-energy covers, band Kalakari is all set to get the crowd grooving with a musical extravaganza.

Kalakaari promises a fun, musical evening

Their curated setlist ranges from 90s and 2000s pop to rock and film songs. “We revamp the original movie tracks with our style of musical arrangements. These songs are composed for films with only the singer in focus. We shift that to ensure every instrument receives equal attention. Movie tracks often involve a large orchestra and multiple instruments, so we modify them to suit our band,” says Jonathan Edward, the guitarist. He explains there isn’t much scope to perform original content in clubs unless it’s a well-known artist who can draw a crowd.

What sets them apart is a costume change in the second half of the act. “We wear a veshti and white shirt — that’s something unique about us. We also include a small coordinated dance segment that gets the audience grooving. We aren’t just singing; we’re also dancing to keep the energy high,” Jonathan says.

The band began in 2020 during the pandemic when two brothers — Jonathan and Joel Eliphaz — coming from a family of musicians, wanted to share their work and passion. Growing up on Bollywood and Tollywood films sparked their musical journey. Speaking about the independent music scene in Hyderabad, Jonathansays it isn’t as vibrant as it was 10–15 years ago. It is growing now, but slowly. “Regional bands have really multiplied in the city. Many musicians see it as a quick way to earn and just form a band. Venues do offer space to new acts, but the reality is they don’t always bring good music to the table,” he concludes.

Tickets at INR 499. August 9, 8.30 pm. At Urban Mayabazar, L B Nagar.

