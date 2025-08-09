Sitarist Swayam revolutionises Indian classical music with multisensory performances

For those of you who follow him on Instagram, you would have surely seen videos where he overlaps different instruments and vocals by him to make it one single track. He does the same in this show, plays live sitar over original recorded music composed by him.

A creator by heart and designer by profession, Swayam believes that both fuel each other. In his college days, his projects would also revolve around music, and he now uses his design understanding to curate shows and content. “For example, I have a planned colour palette, the frame is cinematic, I curate my outfits, the lighting and so on. I think you can use design principles in everything. How to make the audience feel something is also a problem statement on its own.”

As a child, Swayam would spend his free time in arts and craft or music, rather than consuming content. His mother would download songs in her office, as that was the only place with internet access, and Swayam would listen to them at home. Some of his first musical memories were listening to a Tarana by Vidushi Veena Sahasrabuddhe, and a raag Rageshri by Pandit Budhakya Mukherjee, which elicited a strong inclination towards classical music. He learnt the keyboard in his initial years before shifting to sitar. “Because of my training in keyboard, I developed basics like taal, laya and recognition of notes. Owing to this, sitar became a lot easier where I only had to build on dexterity with the instrument.

I could bypass the initial phase of resilience and patience all classical artistes have to go through.”A true master of all trades, Swayam is set on a voyage to make Indian classical music more accessible by relevant soundscapes while keeping the essence intact.

