Katy Perry shares a photo of knee bruises she sustained during Lifetimes tour

Tour Life isn't a cakewalk and Katy Perry's recent post proves just that. Katy has been travelling the world with her Lifetime tour and recently shared a candid snap where she showed her followers the injuries she sustained during the tour.
Katy Perry shared an album featruing a number of photos from her tour, including BTS pictures, pre-show moments and montages of her team. One of the photos however showed her cruised knees while she was taking a bath in a tub.
In her follow-up photo, katy shared a text exchange with someone named Lauren (possibly her friend Lauren Glucksman) where she explains that she hurt her knee during a knee slide. “It was a slide on my knees mome[nt] that usually makes them go ahhh and it just made me go arghh,” Katy wrote.
'And just like that she's in her 40s,' joked Lauren in response.
Katy Perry kicked off her Lifetimes Tour in April to support her 2024 album 143, which is her seventh studio album. She has played across the U.S., Mexico and Canada and will head to Chile, Argentina and Brazil in September. Katy Perry will then move on to Europe and will conclude her tour in Asia, specifically Abu Dhabi.
This is not the frist time Katy Perry injured herself during this tour. Last month, she almost fell from one of her flying props due to a malfunction during her San Francisco show.
Video of the incident showed an anxious Katy Perry handle the situation like a pro as she regained her composure and continued her show.
Katy's daughter Daisy Dove was also present in one of the photos from her carousel. Katy Perry split from Daisy Dove's father Orlando Bloom a few weeks ago and was recently spotted on a date with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau although there has been no confirmation over their relationship status.
