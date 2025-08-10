Katy Perry shares a photo of knee bruises she sustained during Lifetimes tour

Tour Life isn't a cakewalk and Katy Perry's recent post proves just that. Katy has been travelling the world with her Lifetime tour and recently shared a candid snap where she showed her followers the injuries she sustained during the tour.

Katy Perry shared an album featruing a number of photos from her tour, including BTS pictures, pre-show moments and montages of her team. One of the photos however showed her cruised knees while she was taking a bath in a tub.

Did Katy Perry sustain an injury during the Lifetimes tour?

In her follow-up photo, katy shared a text exchange with someone named Lauren (possibly her friend Lauren Glucksman) where she explains that she hurt her knee during a knee slide. “It was a slide on my knees mome[nt] that usually makes them go ahhh and it just made me go arghh,” Katy wrote.

'And just like that she's in her 40s,' joked Lauren in response.